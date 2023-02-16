FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,754,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

