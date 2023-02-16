Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 310,912 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,912 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 188,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,030,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.19. 1,482,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,461. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

