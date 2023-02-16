Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 7,949 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.31. The stock had a trading volume of 658,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

