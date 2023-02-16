Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.19% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,286,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

