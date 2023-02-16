Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.90. 124,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.06. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

