FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 70,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.
- On Monday, January 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 75,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $207,000.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 509,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
Analyst Ratings Changes
FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Further Reading
