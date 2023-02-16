FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 70,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,381,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 75,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 509,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,123. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $307.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

