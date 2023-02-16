Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 3.6%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,507,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,641,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Freight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Freight Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRGT Get Rating ) by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,669 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.06% of Freight Technologies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.

