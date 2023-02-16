Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Shares Down 3.6%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,507,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,641,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Freight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.
Freight Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
About Freight Technologies
Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freight Technologies (FRGT)
