Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.99

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 1848245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
