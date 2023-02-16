Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.99

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 1848245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

Freedom Stock Up 18.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Freedom by 873.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freedom by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Freedom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.