Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 177,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,748. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.