Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. 177,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,748. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.