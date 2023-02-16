Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $986.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

