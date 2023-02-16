Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

FTCO stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting 6.27. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.93. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.25 and a 52-week high of 7.77.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

