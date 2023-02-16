Fort L.P. Sells 1,511 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Fort L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Brady were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $3,839,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Brady by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 69,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Brady Profile

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.