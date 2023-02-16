Fort L.P. Has $244,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

HSIC stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

