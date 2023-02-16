Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $148.19 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

