Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forafric Global stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Forafric Global has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Forafric Global in the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $412,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

