Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 9,764,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,461,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

