Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $117.76. 696,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

