First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $29.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.