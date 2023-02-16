First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.9 days.

Shares of FNLIF stock remained flat at $29.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $35.04.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

