Financial Review: Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) vs. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Share Global has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smart Share Global and XWELL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.76%. XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.72%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Smart Share Global.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -14.40% -14.31% -10.19% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.61 -$19.55 million ($0.26) -5.00 XWELL $73.73 million 0.61 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.79

XWELL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XWELL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

