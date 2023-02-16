Financial Contrast: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59% CoreCard 23.21% 31.33% 24.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and CoreCard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $784.04 million 4.10 -$249.15 million N/A N/A CoreCard $48.25 million 5.94 $9.04 million $1.79 18.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Squarespace and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36 CoreCard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than CoreCard.

Risk & Volatility

Squarespace has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreCard beats Squarespace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

