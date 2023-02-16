Financial Comparison: PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) versus Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCS Edventures!.com and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $4.07 million 2.05 $730,000.00 $0.01 6.67 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $18.49 million 1.53 -$1.40 million N/A N/A

PCS Edventures!.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 22.60% 191.16% 48.14% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PCS Edventures!.com has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCS Edventures!.com beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures.com, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology. The company was founded by Patrick McShane in 1994 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services; and cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. In addition, it provides financial education services through financial investment educational platform, which offers global securities market, basic securities knowledge, fundamental analysis, and technical analysis courses; and flexible employment service by providing recruitment outsourcing services for employer's permanent staff hires. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

