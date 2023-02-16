Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.14.

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.23. 117,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$947.37 million and a PE ratio of 16.76. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.17 and a twelve month high of C$10.77.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

