FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
