FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Update

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

