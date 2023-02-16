FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in FedEx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 447,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,412,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 36,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

