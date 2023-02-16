Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.52 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 9,533,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 701,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.