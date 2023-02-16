Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.52 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.
Fastly Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of FSLY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 9,533,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,967. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
Institutional Trading of Fastly
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 701,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.