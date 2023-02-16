FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.96 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,751. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $551.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

