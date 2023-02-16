Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $634.93 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,777,300,142 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

