Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 570,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,378.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

