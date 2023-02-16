Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 625,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %

EXETF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.24%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -185.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Extendicare

A number of brokerages have commented on EXETF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.