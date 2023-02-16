Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.1 days.
EXPGF remained flat at $37.91 on Thursday. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.
