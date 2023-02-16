Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 398.1 days.

EXPGF remained flat at $37.91 on Thursday. Experian has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

