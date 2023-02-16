Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 to $2.42 EPS.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 1,558,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,088,000 after buying an additional 973,949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

