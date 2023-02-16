Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.88 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $118.88 million and $2.50 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

