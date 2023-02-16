EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.39. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 19,914 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVI Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

