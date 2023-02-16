EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.39. EVI Industries shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 19,914 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94.
In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
