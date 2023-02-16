EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Update

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

EVE remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,127. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth $504,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,667,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.