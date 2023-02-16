Euroseas Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.57). Euroseas had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 85.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESEA. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Univest Sec cut their target price on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

