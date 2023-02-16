Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.56

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.56 and traded as high as $73.20. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $73.20, with a volume of 3,372 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($78.82) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.