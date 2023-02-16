Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Euro Tech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 10,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Euro Tech

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

