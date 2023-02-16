Euler (EUL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $65.06 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00026474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $65.06 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423769 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.59 or 0.28071225 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

