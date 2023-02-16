Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,106.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

FLRAF remained flat at $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Essentra has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

