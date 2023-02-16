Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 556,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,040. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after purchasing an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.