ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $20.46. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 8,652 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.