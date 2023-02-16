ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.17

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $20.46. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 8,652 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.