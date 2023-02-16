Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.53.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $724.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,690. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

