EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.04. 115,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,164. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,027,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,432 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.