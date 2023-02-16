EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $366.53

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $366.53, but opened at $349.10. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $349.00, with a volume of 200,653 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.39 and its 200 day moving average is $364.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.