EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down to $366.53

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $366.53, but opened at $349.10. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $349.00, with a volume of 200,653 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.39 and its 200 day moving average is $364.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

