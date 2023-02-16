Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $219.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $219,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

