Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million to $910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.29 million. Entegris also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 419,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,788. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

