Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.21% of Enphase Energy worth $77,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ENPH stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.01. 813,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,717. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Articles

