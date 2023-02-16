Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 8,449,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,518,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.05%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Energy Transfer by 50.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

