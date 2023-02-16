Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 9,155,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
