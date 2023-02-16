Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 9,155,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

